Bill in General Assembly would broaden provisions for paid family leave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for medical reasons or to care for new children.

Only 17 percent of U.S. workers have paid family leave, and fewer than 30 percent have it for short-term disabilities. Among women in the workforce, nearly 25 percent take one or fewer days for maternity leave- so little time, some say, that their child is at risk physically and emotionally.

Baltimore City State Senator Antonio Hayes sits on the Finance Committee. He said, “Especially during covid-19 we saw a lot of that where families had to make some really really tough decisions and so we really want to have an insurance program where families, when they do come with those situations [where] they have those caregiving responsibilities, they could step away from work but not lose any compensation.”

While there is a federal Family Medical Leave Act, it applies only to a business with 50 or more employees. Senator Hayes also said that women are disproportionately affected by job losses tied to the pandemic. More than four of five workers employed in the hospitality or leisure industries, in restaurants or in education are women, and many of them are Black and Latina.

“But right now,” said Hayes, “the United States is one of the only industrialized countries in the world that don’t have some type of family leave that provides for families that are taking care of loved ones.”

According to the latest figures, men gained 16,000 jobs in Maryland while women lost more than 156,000 at the same time.

The cost of this proposal is $7.24 a week from the paycheck of each worker, but a provision of the bill would make the employer responsible for half that amount.

The Maryland state version of this federal Family Medical Leave Act would include businesses of all sizes, not just those with 50 or more employees. Proponents believe that the bigger the pool of workers is, the more economically the costs will scale.

Nine states and the District of Columbia have already passed this family leave legislation.