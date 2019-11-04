Big Cork Vineyard in Washington County helps feed children in need

49% of kids in Washington County Maryland, don't know where their next meal is coming from

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over 100 volunteers packaged meals at Big Cork Vineyards in Washington County on Sunday to help feed children in need.

“49% of kids in Washington County Maryland, what are known as meal concerned or they don’t know on the weekends especially where their next meal is coming from,” Randy Thompson said, the President and CEO of Big Cork Vineyards.

The winery partnered up with Western Maryland Food Bank to distribute meals to children during the holiday season. They also worked with Micha’s Backpack that feeds hungry students in Washington County across 33 schools.

“We’re pretty fortunate, so there is a lot of people that are in need of meals and not knowing where their next meal comes from and this is just a great thing to do,” Stephanie Holder said, who volunteered.

Big Cork pledged $10,000 dollars to create these meals. Each meal costs one dollar. In an assembly line, each person has a task to fill up the bags with each ingredient, seal the bag, and box them up.

Generosity Feeds works all over western Maryland with a mission to end child hunger. Officials say 25% of kids in America don’t know the next time they will get a hot meal.

“We think that is a radical injustice, we think that is fixable, we think that we can make a difference, we think that if we gather community and we galvanize power and resources that we can make a dent and change the math and that’s what we are on a mission to do,” Rob Stenzel said, the facilitator for the event.