Big Brothers, Big Sisters organization has faced challenges during pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Big Brothers, Big Sisters program of Washington County is known for its mentoring of children who do not have a two-parent home.

During the pandemic, it has been especially difficult for the program to make connections with kids looking for an adult’s positive influence. But the organization has navigated its way through zoom conference sessions and is looking to get its mentors and young men and women together on a personal basis.

“Our program is all about the human connection and the power of that,” says Tom Cline, chief executive officer of the Washington County Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

The county-wide program is based at the Haven Lutheran Church in Hagerstown.