Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County seek mentors

HAGERSOTWN, Md. (WDVM) — Defending potential and creating possibilities is the goal of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County for kids in the community.

The agency is taking this month as an opportunity to re-energize as it looks ahead to the upcoming year.

The organization is focusing its efforts on recruiting volunteers to serve as one-to-one mentors.

“The majority of the kids that we serve are from single-parent families or are being raised by their grandparents. For us, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the mission, and we’re passionate about our mission,” said Tom Kline, the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County.

The mission serves kids from all walks of life.

“We do match based on compatibility, so we try to match mentors with kids who have similar interests. They would decide together, the types of activities they would do,” said Kline.

Volunteers have to be at least 18 years old and must be willing to give some of their free time to helping kids reach their full potential.

“Having an opportunity to work for an agency that provides that type of support and resource for kids is pretty cool,” said Kline.

Big brothers Big Sisters of Washington County serves at least 100 kids each year and is looking for more volunteers to help serve.

