Biden makes temporary stop in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Joe Biden touched down in Hagerstown, Maryland via plane as part of his route to an event in Gettysburg Pennsylvania.
The Boeing 737-500 N732KA Presidential Campaign Aircraft flew from Wilmington, Delaware, and arrived at Hagerstown Regional Airport around 3 pm Tuesday. Biden then left in a motorcade to head to Gettysburg.
- A dry stretch of weather continues
- Learning limitations during pandemic don’t deter students of Potomac Valley Audubon program
- A warm Wednesday, but not record breaking
- White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus
- Washington County elections board making final plans for November voting
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App