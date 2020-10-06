Biden makes temporary stop in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Joe Biden touched down in Hagerstown, Maryland via plane as part of his route to an event in Gettysburg Pennsylvania.

The Boeing 737-500 N732KA Presidential Campaign Aircraft flew from Wilmington, Delaware, and arrived at Hagerstown Regional Airport around 3 pm Tuesday. Biden then left in a motorcade to head to Gettysburg.

