Bid award for recycling services moves forward

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During a Washington County commissioners meeting, it was announced that a two-year contract with Apple Valley Waste would proceed — which began the first of this month.

According to the Solid Waste Department’s Deputy Director, David Mason, landfill costs will increase by approximately 48% and costs for drop-off recycling will increase by about 20% which still remains over budget. Initially, Apple Valley Waste sent a letter requesting a 275% increased rate for recycling drop off center services. The letter came on May 14, 2019, with the increase taking place in the fiscal year 2020 budget. Officials from the solid waste department considered this percentage excessive.

The request for renewal and price increase made by Apple Valley Waste Services of Kearneysville, W.Va. was denied by Washington County commissioners in July this year.

However, after reconciliation and work from the county’s Department of Solid Waste, the increase has gone down, though it still remains over budget according to Mason.

Now, the county approved a contract for a single-stream recyclable processing to Apple Valley Waste for $26,000 in the first year. Overall total savings from the primary offer went down about $70,000.