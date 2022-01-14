Bicycle, trash collection truck involved in fatal accident

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A crash between a bicyclist and a trash collection truck that took place in Gaithersburg on Friday left one dead.

Police first responded to the intersection of S. Frederick Ave. and S. Westland Dr. for the crash around 8:30 a.m. They found that a Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck had been turning right onto northbound S. Frederick Ave. The bicyclist was riding west at the crosswalk when they crashed.

The bicyclist, a 61-year-old woman from Gaithersburg, was transported to Shady Grove Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital.

Police ask anyone who may know about this crash to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.