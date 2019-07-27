Bicycle Motocross race pays tribute to a young man who lost his life

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After the tragic death of Cody Lynn from over a year ago, the community came together Saturday afternoon in Hagerstown to pay tribute to him at a BMX bike race.



Hundreds of BMX lovers of all ages set out to the race track on North Cannon Avenue in Hagerstown. Under the hot sun, they raced their hearts out to honor Lynn, who was one of their most dedicated riders.

“Other than all these people here supporting me, Cody, and the track, it’s a great day,” Sherman Lynn said, Cody’s father. Cody was just 22 years old when he lost his life last year after being shot on north locust street in Hagerstown.

Racers took off like lightening bolts and zoomed around the track. After kicking up the dirt and gravel, racers say they miss Cody and will carry on his mission of being a professional rider. “I want to be fast as him, and win all the time, I’m gonna race hard pedal and have fun,” Cruz Hansberger said, a younger rider.

Everyone on the track says he was a role model and wanted to help children conquer their fears while peddling a bike.”Cody Lynn was at the very beginning, he grew up here and he turned pro and had his first pro race last year, all the kids have looked up to him and it just shows that all these pros that came out here just shows how liked he was and what he did for the sport,” Lori Swain said, a track operator.

Lynn’s father says his ashes will be spread out on the track to take his last ride, and while holding back tears his father says that there’s is one thing that his son would say to future riders.

“Just tell them to rise hard, and do their best.”