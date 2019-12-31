Beware of scam calls impersonating sheriff’s office

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam impersonating law enforcement in an attempt to get credit card information.

The sheriff’s office said it received multiple reports from Maryland residents on Tuesday about telephone calls from unknown people who identified themselves as a member of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, commonly using the names “Jonathan Moore” and “Lieutenant Michael Ellis.”

According to reports from residents, the unknown caller claimed that the person contacted has an active federal warrant and were directed to call an additional number. One resident reported the caller eluded to needing credit card information to process the so called “federal warrant.”

The sheriff’s office said no one is employed by the aforementioned names and to not release any personal information to unknown callers.