Bethesda’s bike-lane project underway; expect delays

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers in Montgomery County might have noticed more road work in the Bethesda area as crews work on a multi-million dollar bike-lane project.

The county’s department of transportation is working on the $2.4 million Capital Crescent Surface Trail project, construction is expected to last for about three months. The trail will be separated in a two-way bike lane along the northern side of Bethesda Avenue between Woodmont Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.

Transportation officials noticed a significant increase in biking since the pandemic, and the bike-lanes will extend a cycling network around the DMV.

The lanes are expected to be completed sometime next year.