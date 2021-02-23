Bethesda Park Apartment fire displaces several families

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a building fire in the area of 12200 Block Braxfield Court near Academy Way in Rockville.
Officials say a fire broke out on the third floor of the apartment building and spread to the fourth floor and roof. The fire is under control but several families have been displaced, according to officials. No report on the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
