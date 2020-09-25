Bethesda added as a new food distribution site to help families in need

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — To give children, families, and the elderly a helping hand, a Rockville, Maryland based non-profit has launched a new food distribution site in Bethesda.

Nourish Now has provided food to hundreds of families.

“If you are need of food, we can come together as a community and get people food,” said Executive Director of Nourish Now, Brett Meyers.

The new location, located at 5050 Battery Lane, was created because of the community and local organizations. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen (D), along with local leaders, helped to distribute food to families.

“As we know, people are still very needed in our community, in our county, and in our state,” said Sen. Van Hollen to a crowd of volunteers Friday.

Nourish Now serves around 2,000 families a week and has provided over three million means since the pandemic began.