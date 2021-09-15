Bester Community of Hope planning family fun block party in south Hagerstown neighborhoods this Saturday

Joan Balbuena (left) and Jen Younker with the Bester Community of Hope make plans for Saturday’s South End Community Block Party.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s party time for family fun at Hagerstown city park this coming Saturday.

The Bester Community of Hope is inviting families to enjoy train rides, pony rides, games and more. It’s a celebration of the Bester Community of Hope – a community outreach to help families in these challenging times, embrace diversity and bring neighborhoods together.

The Bester Community of Hope is affiliated with San Mar family services which has helped the region with foster care placement for more than a century in Washington County.

“Our primary focus is the strength of the south end of Hagerstown, and we serve primarily as a safety net and providing opportunities for families,” said Jen Younker, director of Bester Community of Hope.

The block party this Saturday is in Hagerstown City Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All the activities are free.