HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — March is honored as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Local businesses in Western Maryland got together to help “flush out the problem” and bring more awareness while indulging in a little bit of fun

“The pattern of this event is we have squatty potty cornhole and we’re also going to be tasting all the different beers to get everyone engaged, Regional Sales Manager, Evan Frazier explained. “While we’re doing the sampling, I’m going to give a quick overview of colon cancer, colorectal cancer statistics, and how to test.”

In honor of the month, Duclaw Brewery is once again joining forces with a squatty potty to raise funds for the colon cancer foundation to help decrease victims of the number two leading cause of cancer among men and women in the United States.

“Colon cancer is the number two cancer in America and we are providing colon cancer testing kits, whoever wants to stop by today, Manager of Benny’s Pub, Billy Skomski explained. “It’s an at-home process that you can do in the privacy of your own men anytime you can detect something early. That’s the best thing that you can do.”

During the event, people were able to indulge themselves in a tasting of Duclaw’s finest beers while also learning how to detect colon cancer early.

You can also donate towards the Colon Cancer Foundation through their Facebook campaign starting March 7th.