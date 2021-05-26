Before you dive into the pool check out these safety tips

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — During the summers There’s nothing better than heading to the pool or going to the beach.

However, this time of the year is when people typically hear about the most drowning incidents. According to the CDC, one in five people who die from drowning are children, and it typically happens within 20-60 seconds.

In an effort to keep children safe recommend, if your home, cover your pool with a rooftop covering, or set up a barrier fence around it, so your child will not wander into it when no one is looking.

If families are going to a public pool or beach, experts say to make sure your child has a life jacket on to help them stay above water.

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages parents to provide swimming lessons for children.

The AAP says swimming lessons can add an extra layer of protection, and children can begin as early as one year old.

“Most parents think drowning only happens when no one is watching, but that is not true. Drowning happens very fast and we want parents to pay more attention and learn CPR because it can save anyone’s life,” said Lindsay Mondick, the YMCA of the USA’s Water Safety Expert.

View more tips here: Drowning Prevention (aap.org)