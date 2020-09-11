Beach Drive & Sligo Creek Parkway remain closed after flash floods

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Thursday’s storm and flash floods left roads covered with water, mud, and debris.

Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, says all portions of Beach Drive & Sligo Creek Parkway will be closed through Friday, September 11.

Little Falls Parkways will stay open to vehicle traffic.

If you choose to walk surrounding trails, you’re asked to be careful as portions of the ground may be muddy or unstable near the water’s edge.

Credit: Pete Piringer

Credit: Pete Piringer

Credit: Pete Piringer

Credit: Pete Piringer

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM