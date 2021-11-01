Battle of the Books is back for 35th year

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Free Library is set to hold its 35th annual Battle of the Books, a competition for students across the county grades 4-6.

Qualifying students can register for the program with an adult sponsor. Kids will be given a set of 20 books to read and will do team projects and a written round as part of the competition. The final round will be held in March.

Teams who make it to the final round will get a medal, and all participants will get a book and a participation certificate. The goal of the competition is to encourage reading.

“In today’s age, you don’t have as much reading going on I think we’re becoming a visual society but I think reading is important to children and adults as well so I think that by doing the reading of these classic books that it’ll enhance children’s educations,” said Jeff Ridgeway, head of Children’s Services at Washington County Free Library.

Teams can register at any Washington County Free Library System library during November.