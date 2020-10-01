Bars and restaurants could start selling alcohol until midnight with permit

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Restaurants and bar patrons in Montgomery County may soon be able to drink alcohol on location past 10 pm.

Currently, the county has an order in place that prohibits alcohol after 10 pm. Customers were allowed to order drinks to go, but the restaurant industry says they have lost business since then. The modified executive order is set to help businesses while limiting late-night socializing, which has been proven to lead to the spread of COVID-19.

In order to apply for the permit, the establishment cannot have any prior history of citations or closings due to violations. With the permits, there must be someone designated to enforce rules. Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management Director, Dr. Earl Stoddard said, “They would commit to having a specific staff person on duty, or available, who would be monitoring during the hours that we’re concerned about; the implementation of the physical distancing, face cover wearing and/or other guidelines set forth.”

Officials say businesses could have their special permits taken if proper procedures are not followed. Applications for permits are available online.