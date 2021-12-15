Barbara Ingram School for the Arts presents ‘The Holiday Spectacular’

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Students from the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts will be presenting their 11th annual holiday spectacular on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryland Theatre.

This special production will feature the diverse talents of the entire student body. Colorful costumes and seasonal sets complement a montage of songs, dances, stories, and visual images that warm the hearts and inspire everyone to remember what the holiday season is truly about.

“It’s a complete collaboration of everybody in the school, so you have your vocalists, instrumentalists, creative writers, dancers, visual artists coming together. This gives a collaborative chance for everybody on stage,” said Rob Hovermale, principal at Barbara Ingram.

