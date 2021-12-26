Baltimore police shoot armed man in behavioral dispute

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Baltimore Police said officers shot a man who began shooting at them during a behavioral crisis call.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the home for a behavioral crisis call. When they arrived on the scene, police said they found a 59-year-old man and started speaking with him.

Officers said he pulled out a gun and started shooting at them. Police then started to fire back, striking the man.

The 59-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition. Authorities say no officers were hit by gunfire.

It’s not clear how many officers fired their service weapons. Another person was loaded into an ambulance at the scene, but it is not clear if that person was connected to this incident.

The identity of the man shot by officers has not been released.