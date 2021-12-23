Baltimore police officer shot in ambush-style attack taken off life support

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore police officer who was shot in an ambush-style attack has been taken off life support a week later.

Officer and mother of four, Keona Holley was working overtime on the shift last Thursday, and while in her patrol car, was ambushed and shot. Holley was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and Thursday Commissioner Michael Harrison announced she was removed from life support.

The next day, 2 men were arrested and also face murder charges for killing another woman hours after officer Holley.