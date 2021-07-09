Baltimore city police officer faces charges after stepson’s body found in bedroom wall

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to charging documents, a Baltimore city police officer told police that was looking for his stepson that the teen wasn’t home but officers found the teen’s body in a hole in a wall while searching the residence.

Officials say Eric Banks Jr. is being charged for an attack involving a responding Anne Arundel County police officer that occurred Tuesday around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the residence in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way in Curtis Bay. During a hearing on Thursday Banks was denied bail.

This story is developing and will be updated.

