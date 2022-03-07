FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — We may be turning a corner on the pandemic. But does that mean we’re going back to the office? Not necessarily.

Coworking spaces may be the wave of the future. So many of us started to telecommute during the pandemic. Emily Melluso, for example. Were they going back to the office now? Not so fast!

“I think as long as I have the ability to work remotely, I’d like to continue to stay here at Cowork,” Melluso, a research associate, said. “Even if I go in once or twice a week to the office, I still have the ability to be somewhere close to where I live.”

Julia Ferguson and her husband run Cowork Frederick, where those shut out of the office but didn’t want to work from home, could come to be productive.

“Their offices were closed, and they were really tired of sitting at home trying to work,” said Ferguson. “Working at the kitchen table, sitting on the bed working – working around all their kids who are also at home during school. and they just couldn’t take it anymore.”

And just who’s in these workspaces these days?

“They’re freelancers, they’re entrepreneurs, some teleworkers who just weren’t comfortable coming into the office yet,” Ferguson explains.

And for at least some at Cowork Frederick, is there even a point to going back to the office at all?

“I just, I can come here,” said Melluso. “And we’ve got, we share food and we go to lunch sometimes and it’s just been really pleasant and everyone here is really kind.”

The coworking business model may well be the wave of the future. And these changing work patterns have really driven down rail commuter service in our region. More than half of Washington, DC area jobs can be done remotely. Only San Francisco has a higher rate of teleworkers across the U.S.