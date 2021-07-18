Back in action! Frederick Comic Con returns

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Comic Con had an air of familiarity this year as cosplayers and casual comic fans alike perused through both vintage and modern comics from over 70 vendors, a huge jump from the same event held in march which was only allowed around 50 vendors.

Nick Schoff, the event producer of Frederick Comic Con, believes more people attended this weekend’s Comic Con as they felt more comfortable.

“It’s more of a normal show, and that’s the whole thing. I think a lot of people came out just because it’s more normal now,” Schoff said. “They don’t have to wear masks if they’ve been vaccinated, and they’re just enjoying themselves.”

While Frederick Comic Con was held in March, it faced many COVID restrictions, limiting the number of vendors and guests, especially cosplayers. Schoff explains many cosplayers did not participate in the last comic con as the masks and other covid safety precautions made it difficult for cosplayers to complete their costumes as they would have in years past.

Cosplayer Ahvenierose was more than ready to don her spin on DC’s Harley Quinn at the event. She says meeting and interacting with children and other cosplayers is one of her favorite parts of being a cosplayer.

“It’s been really nice to come back and today and yesterday was my first time in almost a year and a half, almost two years just being in cosplay,” Ahvenierose said. “So just like being able to do that again, it’s really nice and I definitely missed it a lot.”

The event encouraged attendees of all ages to poke through the comic book vendors and one family was especially glad to broaden their children’s love of comic book characters. Denise Anders and her partner Nate took her children to Frederick Comic Con as all three of her boys enjoy different comic book characters. Her oldest, Riley, likes Pokemon and was excited to meet others who enjoy the game as much as he does. Riley was sporting matching Pikachu onesies with his younger brothers, Emerson and Atticus, who enjoy Sonic the Hedgehog and Transformers.

“They had a blast! They all kinda like their own thing,” Anders said. “So it was kinda a good place to bring them where they can all kinda see everything they like.”

If you missed this weekend’s comic con, there will be another event held in November. For more information, please head to the Schoff Promotions website.