Back behind bars, inmate tries to escape after he faked an illness inside a hospital

Beitzel was being held for a series of bank robberies in the county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An inmate tried to escape Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies after he faked an illness inside a hospital Tuesday.

Steven Beitzel, 31, was transported to Holy Cross for medical care. When he arrived, he refused treatment. As Beitzelwas leaving, he said he need to use the bathroom. Inside with deputies, they took off his restraints and that is when he started to fight.

According to a press release sent by Montgomery County Police, he tried to get a hold of the deputy’s firearm. However, Beitzel was taken into custody.

He was being held for a series of bank robberies in the county. Beitzel is now facing additional charges including first-and second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, and first-degree escape.