HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several black businesses gathered at the Maryland Theater to network and built on black community economic empowerment.

The Washington County Black Economic Empowerment Summit gathers black businesses from all around to discuss the state of the black economy, education, and policies that are either hurting or helping the black community as a whole.

“It’s all of the black community getting together and showcasing our talents, our skills, and just unity, Co-Owner of Cold Pressed Juice Bar, Erika Bell, explained.”

Patrons who attended were able to showcase their business and come together as a community and bridge the gap in networking and economic empowerment.

“This has opened up so many family network networking opportunities like we’re out here, we’re in this community, Bell explained.” “We’re in Hagerstown, so it’s very important that not only this generation sees it, but the generation before us, our children’s children.”

The event hosted over 20 business vendors and a panel of entrepreneurs, educators, doctors, and politicians.

“I just think it’s great that we’re one of the youngest people here in the black community, and we also can grow and learn from it, owner of Nielei’s Hand-Painted Planters,” Jaden Jackson said.

“I like doing events like this because I bounce off ideas with other people and a lot of us are probably doing the same thing and we all have something that we can also offer to the community, Owner of Walla’s Sweet Tooth,” Paula Williams, explained.

The event did become a sold-out event, with between 200 to 250 people were in attendance.