Award-winning student lit magazine publishes 30th-anniversary edition

Expressions, the literary magazine of Allegany College of Maryland, features a variety of creative works by 36 ACM students, including Vin Foy, who provided “Evening at the Lake” for its thirtieth anniversary cover.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — An award-winning literary magazine published by Allegany College of Maryland released its 30th-anniversary edition.

The magazine, titled Expressions, was nationally recognized twice by the Community College Humanities Association, placing second in the Eastern division in 2017 and third in 2016 for CCHA’s national literary competition. The Eastern division includes Maryland and the District of Columbia, all the way north to Maine and includes Puerto Rico, according to Allegany College of Maryland.

The 2019 magazine is made up of original work by 36 students, which includes essays, short stories, poems, paintings, prints, drawings and photographs, the college said. The entire student body is eligible to submit work to Expressions.

A pdf is available for view online at allegany.edu/expressions.

An editorial board comprised of 13 faculty and staff members from the college assisted with selecting which works would be published, the college said.