Award winning photographer showcases Ft. Ritchie and its significance to Washington County

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — He may spend his days as a government cybersecurity analyst, but his passion for photography has won him special acclaim. A special part of Washington County history is preserved through the eyes of a photographer’s lens. Ken Buckler loves to shoot photos and loves local history too.

His exhibit, “Ritchie Barracks,” has won him acclaim in “Fine Art America,” showcasing photography from the Middle Atlantic states. His subject? Fort Ritchie in the mountains of Cascade, Maryland — the National Guard training camp acquired by the army in 1942 during the second World War.

“They did also have some German and Italian POW’s there for interrogation but mainly they used it as a training facility,” Buckler said.

As a high school student in Smithsburg, Maryland — not far from Fort Ritchie — Buckler had something of a personal connection to the facility. The families of many of his classmates were employed there. Then, in 1998, the fort closed.

“I had to say goodbye to a fair number of my friends in ’98 because they all left before they could graduate their senior year,” Buckler lamented. “So, that was kinda sad.”

Buckler still felt an emotional attachment to Ft. Ritchie. His photos reflect the military installation in a state of disrepair, but Washington County is now working with a private investor to preserve the historic site.

“It was very sad,” said Buckler. “And I think with the private purchase and the rehab that’s going on I think my photos are going to show, ‘OK, this was the turning point.'”

Buckler is ecstatic about the preservation. “Those are some of the most beautiful stone buildings you’ll ever see up there,” he said.

Buckler feels strongly that the private investment in Fort Ritchie will be a very positive development for Washington County’s future.

