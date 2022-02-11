Avoiding foodborne illnesses this Super Bowl Sunday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Many people are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, and with that, of course, comes food, but the U.S. The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is reminding football fans how to safely handle food.

Experts say once someone enters the kitchen, they should wash their hands. It is also recommended to have a food thermometer, especially if you are cooking meat.

Each year, millions of Americans get sick from foodborne illness – commonly called food poisoning. These illnesses result in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To prevent illness experts say follow four steps, clean, separate, cook, and chill.

“Start with clean hands, utensils surfaces, all of that when you’re starting to prepare food. Next, separate is keeping any of your raw meat, poultry products separate from any ready to eat foods, so that helps reduce the risk of cross contamination. Cook, is cooking to safe internal temperature as measured by a food thermometer. Lastly, chill means refrigerating your foods promptly especially within a two hour timeframe, said USDA Food Safety Expert, Meredith Carothers.

When its comes to leftovers experts say, people can use or freeze leftovers within four days, however If someone is getting to that four day time frame and realize they might need some additional time before they can use those leftovers, experts say people can always put them in the freezer and those leftovers will be saved indefinitely.