Automotive experts encourage drivers to prepare the cars for the road

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As warmer weather approaches and places begin to open back up, some people might be ready to hit the road. AAA wants to remind drivers to check their cars before planning a trip.

This summer, AAA expects to rescue over 150,000 Maryland drivers due to battery-related issues, engine failures and tire problems.

Automotive experts say due to the pandemic, many cars have gone undriven this past year, and if your car has not moved for months, it can prompt the risk for draining and rusting.

Experts say it is very important for drivers to get their cars inspected before hitting the road.

“We encourage anyone planning to take a trip to make sure that your car has been checked, especially if it’s been sitting idle for months. We want to be sure that you’re in good shape and unfortunately, if you let your car go without being serviced, it can cost you more money in the long run. Evidently, we just want people to travel safely,” said Ragina C. Ali, Manager, Public & Government Affairs with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

If you are taking your car to a mechanical shop, AAA recommends you look for ones with certifications, technical training and insurance requirements.