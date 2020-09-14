Authorities investigating thefts from U.S. Postal mail boxes in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Services is investigating thefts from a few mailboxes in Montgomery County early this month.
County officials say residents have reported thefts from at least two mailboxes in Silver Spring. The mailboxes were broken into and vandalized in a neighborhood off Colesville road. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.
- Chick-fil-A with pimento cheese? Chain tests new sandwich
- Maryland Hospital Association Celebrates 50 Years Advancing Health Care
- A chilly night ahead with plenty of clear skies along the I270 corridor
- William & Mary students disciplined, some removed from campus, after violating COVID-19 guidelines
- A crisp fall night ahead
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App