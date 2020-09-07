Authorities investigating deadly crash on I-495

GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Prince Georges County Sunday night.
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a serious crash on I-495, the inner loop of the beltway. Prince George’s Fire and Rescue responded to the crash that happened around 11 p.m. near the Greenbelt Metro Station. Authorities say the crash involved multiple cars and a fire. Speed could have been a factor.
