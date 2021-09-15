Authorities discuss safety preparations for Great Frederick Fair

The fair starts this Friday, September 17th to the 25th

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As the Great Frederick Fair is just around the corner, authorities are making safety a top priority.

A proactive criminal enforcement team is in place for a week during the fair for the safety and security of everyone attending. Frederick County sheriff deputies are working with a focus on violations of the law, missing personnel, and all other emergency situations.

The Frederick County Emergency Management Division and the sheriff’s office created a new opt-in text number in 2019 that is open to the public to receive weather and public safety alerts in real-time.

“If you see something during the fair that doesn’t seem right, please grab a deputy, call 911, or if you see security personnel, relay that information,” said Lt. Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Two teens were jailed for killing a man at the fair back in 2019.

