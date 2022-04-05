ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police are still looking for the student who wrote hate symbols — swastikas and KKK letters — at Tilden Middle School in Rockville.

We’re told — the racist symbols were written in pencil on a desk — inside of a classroom.

Tilden Middle school’s principal Irina Lagrange wrote a letter notifying parents and condemning the act.

She said the illustrations were inappropriate and unsettling.

Montgomery County Council president Gabe Albornoz called the act “unacceptable and hurtful behavior.”

He said “No one especially children should be subjected to anything that makes them feel unsafe, racism, antisemitism or harassment of any kind.”

The Montgomery County Police Department and school administration are still investigating the incident — they are certain that it is a student.