ATV rider severely injured following crash in Flintstone

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATV accident_-5056596198526267968

FLINTSTONE, Md. (WDVM) — An ATV rider is in critical condition following a crash that occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, the crash happened near 17101 Williams Road. The single rider was located several hundred feet off the main road in the woods.

The patient is in critical condition and was sent to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories