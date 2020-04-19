ATV rider severely injured following crash in Flintstone

FLINTSTONE, Md. (WDVM) — An ATV rider is in critical condition following a crash that occurred on Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, the crash happened near 17101 Williams Road. The single rider was located several hundred feet off the main road in the woods.

The patient is in critical condition and was sent to the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.