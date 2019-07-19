ATV driver in critical condition after National Pike collision

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two people are injured after a car struck an ATV on National Pike near a Sheetz Friday.

Maryland State Police responded to a call shortly after 11 a.m. Police said the driver of the ATV, George Newman Jr of Hagerstown was taken to Meritus Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the car, Gayle Grove of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was also taken to Meritus with less severe injuries.

During the on-scene investigation, police said Grove was driving eastbound on Rt. 40 when Newman, driving the ATV, drove into the roadway, in the path of Grove. Grove wasn’t able to avoid the ATV and subsequently struck its side, causing Newman to be ejected. Police do not know why the ATV drove into the roadway at this time.

“Upon arrival, it appears that an ATV had attempted to cross over National Pike from one side of the road to the other. A vehicle traveling eastbound struck the ATV as it was trying to cross,” Trooper Fogle with MSP said.

Police added that neither intoxication nor distracted driving seem to be factors. The collision is still under investigation.

The roadway was open by 1:22 p.m.