Attorneys general write to FCC demanding action be taken to reduce spam and robocalls

(WDVM) — Are you sick of constant spam calls? The United States attorneys general are looking to cut down on this common inconvenience.

“Robocalls continue to be an annoyance we all face, and our office is happy to partner with attorneys general from other states to urge major players in communications to stop these frustrating calls,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Our goal is to stop scammers overseas from preying upon American consumers as we continue fighting robocalls.”

The 51 officials joined together on Monday to send a letter to the FCC, outlining a list of demands in relation to spam calls. Namely, the attorneys general are requesting that the companies overseeing foreign-made calls more heavily filter which calls make it through to the U.S.

“Americans are sick and tired of spoofed phone calls and illegal robocalls, of not being able to trust their Caller ID, and of being scammed by bad actors from all over the world,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh. “We are asking the FCC to swiftly implement measures that protect Americans from these criminals.”

Other requests to the FCC in the letter include:

Responding to requests from law enforcement, state attorneys general, or the FCC to trace back calls within 24 hours.

Blocking calls when providers are aware of an illegal or likely fraudulent caller.

Blocking calls that originate from numbers that are on a “do not originate” list – such as government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only.

Ensuring that foreign telephone companies they partner with are guaranteeing that calls are being made from legitimate numbers.

According to the attorney general, in 2020, Americans lost more than $520 million through robocall scams.