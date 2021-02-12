AT&T adds new cell tower to Hagerstown to benefit first responders

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — AT&T expanded its cell service in the Hagerstown area, and they did it with first responders at the front of their minds.

A new cell tower was recently added to the area of Wandering Lane and Wagman Road, north of the Maryland Correctional Training Center. This tower is intended to improve wireless connectivity and FirstNet, a network dedicated to first responders like police and fire.

“We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that,” said Denis Dunn, president of AT&T Maryland.

Band 14 spectrum was included in this upgrade. Band 14 will act as a “VIP lane”, which will help connect emergency personnel to one another much more quickly. During times of disaster, first responders will have priority access to the Band 14 spectrum, greatly improving their connectivity and their ability to communicate.

The technology has already proven itself to be useful in the area.

“Several years ago there was flooding in Washington County,” said Dunn. “And I think it was shortly after the county and the sheriff’s department first subscribed to FirstNet. But FirstNet worked. Everybody converged on the site … All public safety officials in Washington County were reliant on the FirstNet network.”

The new cell site will also improve service for existing AT&T customers outside of emergency circumstances.

“We want our customers to have a great experience. With this network expansion, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends,” said Dunn.