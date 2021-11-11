“Athletes Serving Athletes” strives to promote inclusion for those with limited mobility

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Athletes serving athletes is a nonprofit organization that helps those living with limited mobility, compete in mainstream running events.

In Frederick Maryland, members of the organization are training hard to not only win their next race, but to also show others the power of inclusion.

Athletes serving athletes is an organization with one goal and that’s to inspire all to celebrate the power of inclusion.

The Frederick chapter meets every Wednesday to train and push those with disabilities to cross the finish line– even if they need a little support.

The big takeaway is to let participants know that their disability does not define who they are.

“The athletes are the ones who ride in the joggers and the wingmen are the one who push the athletes in the joggers. That’s how they get to participate in the race. They are not able to do it on their own due to limited mobility, so, this makes them feel like other runners and they love it. They love being a part of a team,” said Elena Griffis, parent participant.







According to the organization, ASA was founded in 2007 by a group of Baltimore area athletes, who were inspired by the father-son racing team of Rick and Dick Hoyt. Rick, the son who utilizes a wheelchair for mobility, told his dad upon finishing their first road race, “Dad when I’m running it feels like I’m not handicapped!”

