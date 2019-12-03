At-risk citizens are put first in Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– After 2 1/2 years, the Board of County Commissioners and Washington County’s Fire and EMS unanimously approved a new agreement, which will put at-risk citizens first.

The Fire Rescue and EMS Automatic Mutual Aid Memorandum of Understanding will prioritize citizen’s safety. Regardless of zones or areas, the responder that’s closest to the crisis will respond to an emergency call immediately. Fire Chief Steve Lohr said one of the things his department has struggled with in the past is irregular political boundaries due to annexation and normal growth.

“I’ve always been under the belief that if a citizen is having a true emergency, they really don’t care whose firetruck it is, they don’t care what color the firetruck or EMS is and they don’t care what the name is on the side.” said Lohr. “This is a big step forward to making sure this happens everyday.”

The MOU will go into effect immediately.