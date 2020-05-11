Asymptomatic Marylanders can get tested at Meritus with no referral

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — People who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus can now get tested at a Meritus Health screening center.
Meritus Health said on Monday that people who are concerned that they have been exposed may get a COVID-19 test without an appointment or referral. This comes after Governor Larry Hogan requested increased testing in Maryland.
With Meritus Medical Laboratory helping, Meritus said most results are available within 24 hours.
- Meritus Health drive-thru screening center
- 13620 Crayton Blvd. in Hagerstown
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Meritus Health walk-thru screening center
- 24 N. Walnut St. in Hagerstown
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
