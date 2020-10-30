Assistance Requested: Man indicted for multiple counts of child abuse

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick County man was indicted last Friday on nine counts of child abuse. The incidents span over three years, Frederick Police say, and they are seeking public assistance in gathering information.

Charles Calvin Stover was indicted October 23 by a Frederick County grand jury. Stover owned In Ji Yong, a now-closed martial arts studio that provided classes in Frederick and Thurmont.

Frederick County police announced that anyone who has information, or wants to come forward with a complaint against Stover, can contact Sargeant Joseph McCallion at 301-600-1022.