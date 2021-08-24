Asian American Center of Frederick receives $1.5 million for a new center

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Asian American Center of Frederick is expanding. On Tuesday, Congress David Trone stopped by the center to speak with community leaders about what the center is doing in the community.

While serving on the house appropriations committee, under the FY 2022 Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development funding bill, the congressman alongside Delegate Carole Krimm, was able to secure $1.5 million dollars to create a new Asian American Service Center. Elizabeth Chung, Executive Director of AACF says this funding will help the center grow.

“Maryland’s diversity has been growing in particular with our immigrant communities,” said Chung. “This particular funding will help the Asian American Center to expand to have more space, more classes, more room, more space for workforce development, and community events.”

AACF is committed to enhancing, empowering, and enriching the lives of lower-income, minority, and immigrant communities. Through a variety of different partnerships, the center is able to feature the following programs:

“We are just a hub, we are bringing out community together, we are bringing our stakeholders together,” said Chung. “Together we can work more and more effectively so it’s just a wonderful collaboration, so we see ourselves really as a bridge here in western Maryland.”

Sanno Thuan, a pastor from Burma, has been affiliated with AACF for quite some time and says AACF is a great asset to the community. He says the center has been instrumental in helping him and his congregants navigate their new home and secure grants.

The Asian American Center has been a staple in the Frederick community and with the new funding, it will continue to be for years to come.

Officials hope they will have a new home on the west end of Fredrick by spring of 2022.