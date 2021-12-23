Asian American Center of Frederick expands

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the Asian American Center of Frederick has worked to support the immigrant population. Now, the organization is taking it a step further by expanding resources to surrounding areas.

The Asian American Center of Frederick is a nonprofit organization that works as a one-stop-shop for immigrant and minority populations.





The organization provides all immigrants with essential skills to be independent and successful by breaking down language barriers, equipping them with essential information, and giving them job and education resources.

It began in the Golden Mile and now it can be found at these locations:

Community Health Worker Program – Frederick Health Village, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701

Citizenship Integrated Services /ESL and Empower U Programs, Maternal Child Health – 1150 Orchard Terrace Frederick Md 21703

Across Ages, Food Assistance Program and RSVP volunteer Program – First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick MD 21702

Cultural Programs and Main Office- 45 E All Saints Street, Frederick MD 21701

CAFE, Western Maryland, 1799 Howell Drive, Hagerstown MD 21740

“We are here five days a week, the doors are open. You don’t have to make an appointment in some cases. You’re encouraged to come in, then we can speak with you and find out what you need,” said Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick.