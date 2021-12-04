Asbury United Methodist Church Partners With Local Non-Profits for Coat Drive

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — To one person a coat is seen as just a piece of clothing but to others a coat is a form of shelter. That’s why Asbury UMC is partnering with several organizations in Frederick to provide coats for the less fortunate.

Several organizations including the boys and girls club of Frederick county, the children of incarcerated parent partnership and the religious coalition donated over one thousand winter coats to anyone who may need it.

“As we know, winter is upon us winter is cold, winter is hard. It’s also the Christmas season and you know, a lot of people are in need, and it’s just a way for us to be able to be the hands and feet that god has called us to be to serve others ,” Nina Rollins of Asbury UMC said.

Along with their coat drive, they also hosted a flu and COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic. Several donators encourage that residents not only give to the less fortunate during the holidays but continue to give all year around.

“Just continue to donate, continue to serve, continue to help where there’s a need,” Timika Thrasher explained. “Just reach out because we’re looking for all the help we can get to be able to serve more kids in the community and families in the community that are less fortunate.”