As numbers continue to drop, Frederick County Health Department seeks to vaccinate more residents

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County is continuing its vaccination efforts, however, experts are reporting a weekly decline in the number of people getting vaccinated.

The health department reported a drop in vaccinations, announcing last week that only 992 residents got their first vaccine dose.

Experts say 70% of Frederick County residents are vaccinated and they would like to see that number go up.

The department said they are working on various ways to vaccinate the community, so if a resident has a certain need they will be accommodated.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure everyone gets vaccinated. Vaccines work and they will help us overcome the pandemic. We want residents to reach out if they need assistance,” said Shawn Dennison, public affairs officer for the COVID Division of Frederick County Health Department.

The Frederick County Health Department offers assistance to those with disabilities or other barriers. Health experts are willing to create arrangements to ensure residents receive their vaccines.

They also provide various clinics.

According to the department’s website, upcoming clinics include: