As National CBD Pet Month approaches, Maryland stores and vets look at “fad” products

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Your CBD Store owner Tobi Brechbiel from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania uses Cannabidiol, or CBD, to help his dog’s anxiety.

“My dog is scared of things that are blowing up or fireworks, and I give him CBD,” he said.

These products have been taking off for people and their furry friends alike – Brechbiel said that pet CBD products make up about 30% of his two stores’ sales.

According to Forbes, CBD pet products accumulated around $9.4 million in sales from 2018 to 2019. Now, we approach October, which has been designated as a national CBD pet month by CbdMD, a CBD company.

These goods come in different shapes and sizes, including oils and specially-flavored treats.

“It’s the magic of science now, you can make vegetarian or vegan things taste like meat, so it’s formulated to taste like bacon and liver, so it smells and tastes just like dog food,” said Derek Spruill, co-owner of Cherry Blossom CBD.

Although CBD products became legalized nationally following the 2018 Farm Bill, there is still a lack of information about these products.

“A lot of people have a lot of questions about how effective these products are… what makes them different,” said Spruill.

“(Documentation and research) seems to be one of the things that’s really lacking right now,” Daniel Murphy, a veterinarian in Hancock, said.

State-by-state restrictions also impede pet owners who may be looking to use these goods as treatments. In Maryland, it is illegal for veterinarians to prescribe these products or recommend them to their patients.

“We have a lot of potentially good things out there, but we don’t have a lot of really hard research that we can hang our hats on and make claims about,” said Murphy. “The main challenge we have is that although it’s a national phenomenon… state of Maryland veterinarians… are not allowed to deal in this product right now because of the unknowns.”

Many people remain optimistic about the future of these products. In a statement, PETA said that although they don’t “think it’s funny or cute to just give a companion animal CBD without a medical reason,… there is increasing evidence that CBD has therapeutic properties.”

CBD is often used to treat animals that have chronic pain or seizures among other ailments. Often, sources such as PETA advise pet owners to “talk with their veterinarians about using it,” but such advice can be hard to get in situations such as Maryland’s.

“I personally think there may be a place for this in veterinary medicine.” Daniel Murphy, veterinarian

While he has heard of anecdotal evidence of CBD products being helpful in treating pets’ illnesses, Murphy also warned that owners should be careful.

“I just had one of my patients in the emergency room for an overdose of marijuana, so there are toxic capabilities,” he said. “Too much of anything is dangerous, so you gotta be careful when using newer products like that.”

While pet owners and veterinarians wait for further research, these products will likely remain on sale in local CBD and pet stores.