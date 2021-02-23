As Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate falls, restrictions will likely stay in place

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in Maryland recently dropped below 4% for the first time since November 2.

With Maryland’s metrics looking better and nearby states like West Virginia loosening their restrictions, many residents have wondered if Maryland will soon do the same for places like restaurants and grocery stores.

State health officials seem to want to hold off on reducing restrictions at this point to keep the positivity rate going downward.

“It’s very, very important to recognize that the virus hasn’t actually gone away,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell, director of the Maryland Department of Health Environmental Health Bureau.” We’re at a point where it’s important not to necessarily jump completely into loosening restrictions because the virus can and does mutate, so we have to be cautious about that.”

So far, Maryland has found three coronavirus variants within the state — the U.K., Brazil and South Africa variants.