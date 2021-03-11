As capacity limits are lifted, what do top experts say about the move back to “normal”?

ANNAPOLIS, M.d. (WDVM) — In a controversial move, on Tuesday Maryland Governor Larry Hogan lifted most capacity limits in the state, leaving only a 50% limit on large venues. Amid several states making similar changes, national officials have given their take on the timeline for returning to something resembling normal.

With about 10% of the United States population fully vaccinated, decisions to reopen businesses to 100% capacity have been met with criticism. While more people will be allowed to congregate at a time, officials ask that citizens remain vigilant.

“We are at a critical point in this pandemic and on the cusp of having enough vaccine to protect every adult in the united states,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “We ask for your patience in practicing proven prevention measures for just a little while longer.”

But what does “a little while longer” mean, and when? Some have guessed that the true goal for a return to normal is herd immunity through widespread vaccination.

“It’s purely a speculation that the herd immunity level will be about 70 to 85% … we would hopefully get to that point somewhere by the end of the summer and the early fall,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But — in a statement that seemingly validated some state governors’ decisions to remove capacity limits — Fauci said herd immunity should not be used as the only metric for measuring improvement in the country.

“We don’t want to get too hung up on reaching this end game of herd immunity, because every day that you put two million to three million vaccinations into people make society be more and more protected,” said Fauci.

Leading experts also highlighted that a much more important battle is likely approaching as vaccine hesitancy becomes a larger problem. Currently, America is leading the world in total vaccinations.