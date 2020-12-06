Arts Council unveils mural for Frederick-born jazz musician

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick Arts Council unveiled a new mural on Saturday dedicated to jazz musician, Lester Bowie.

The mural of Bowie is located on 69 South Market Street and was painted by muralist, Rafael Blanco, who was selected by the Art Council.

Bowie was a trumpet player born in Frederick County in 1941 and went on to become the co-founder of Saint Louis’s Black Artists Group and the Art Ensemble of Chicago.

Mural of jazz musician Lester Bowie is located on 69 South Market Street in downtown

Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council, Louise Kennelly, said the mural memorializes Bowie’s legacy as well as the genre of jazz itself.

“It’s wonderful to be able to unveil this incredibly, remarkably talented person,” Kennelly said. “Now more people will know who he is so that education piece is important for us to be able to contribute.”

The outside event featured speakers from the Arts Council, trustees of the Ausherman Family Foundation who supported the mural and members of Bowie’s family.

Jazz trumpeter Joseph Brotherton played at the event and said he was excited to see a public representation of local artists and musicians.

“This is a really big deal for people in the arts community to see other heroes of ours highlighted like this,” he said.

Kennelly described jazz as a metaphor for a working community, which she hopes is promoted through the mural.

“You have to listen well, you have to improvise, you have to work with others it’s a team genre,” Kennely said. “And community works well when people are listening to each other and suporting each other.”

Kennelly said people should stay tuned as another Frederick-based art project will start their groundbreaking in the near future.